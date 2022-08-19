Joe Tuggle Lacina Named Iowa Artist Fellow

GRINNELL, Iowa — Joe Tuggle Lacina, Grinnell College studio art technical assistant, has been named an Iowa Artist Fellow for fiscal year 2023. Tuggle Lacina is one of five fellows selected. This annual competitive fellowship supports Iowa artists, filmmakers, musicians, and creative writers who demonstrate exceptional creativity and a commitment to advancing their artistic practices at a pivotal moment in their careers.

Led by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, funding for the program is provided by the Iowa Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. Tuggle Lacina will receive a $10,000 grant to support the development of his artistic career and to enhance his capacity for creative work. In addition to funding, the program advances the artistic careers of Iowans through professional development and promotion focused on recognizing the impact and value of their work.

Tuggle Lacina shared, “I am honored to be awarded the FY 2023 Iowa Artist Fellowship. Innovation and expansion of art opportunities and activities in rural Iowa have been a commitment of mine for over 16 years. I will continue to contribute to the arts in Grinnell through volunteer work at the Grinnell Area Arts Council and the Stew Makerspace. Further, I look forward to expanding my support of students, faculty, and community members with their art-making, art presentations/installations, and pedagogical endeavors. I’m excited for the upcoming Iowa Artist Professional Development program, a workshop lead by Strategic Planning Partners.”

In addition to his role at Grinnell College, Tuggle Lacina is a local artist, builder, and designer in the Grinnell area. He maintains a varied studio practice producing works of sculpture, paintings, structures, and new media. He is currently involved in projects, programming, and renovations at the Grinnell Area Arts Council. Tuggle Lacina is also renovating and developing Cupola Gallery, a contemporary art gallery and performance space in Grinnell.

Tuggle Lacina holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in dimensional practice from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). Visit www.joetugglelacina.com to learn more and view his work.

“Thank you to all who assisted me with my grant application and to the Iowa Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts for their support,” added Tuggle Lacina.

