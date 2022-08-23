11,658! The Magic Number?

Could it be that 11,658 is the magic number? Well, I’m not sure about that, but it is the number of applications Grinnell College received for the Class of 2026. Making just 1,073 offers for admission – an acceptance rate of 9.2% – it makes this years’ incoming class one of the most selective in Grinnell’s history and places them as one of the most selective liberal arts institutions in the United States. Wow!

And with that, we will spend the next several days welcoming 441 members of the Class of 2026 (representing 50 states and 56 countries) to Grinnell and the College’s campus for the first time. Their excitement as they arrive in the community is invigorating. It is a joy to see so many new students meeting their peers, exploring their new community and already finding ways to engage with community members.

Our educational institutions bring a young and diverse community that many communities would do anything to attract. As more and more students arrive today and over the weekend, I hope you will join me in welcoming them, along with their families, to the Grinnell community.

–Rachael Kinnick

Reposted from the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Newsletter