Grinnell, Iowa – Hadley Tice, certified nurse aide (CNA) at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell, has been recognized as an Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation scholarship winner and was one of 52 scholarship recipients in the state of Iowa for 2023.

As a John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb Registered Nurse (RN) Scholarship winner, Hadley will receive $3,000 to pursue an RN degree. Hadley graduated from the University of Northern Iowa last May and is currently in the Nursing Program at Allen College where she will graduate in May 2024.

“Hadley began her employment in May 2020 as a universal worker in our assisted living community and has continued to work at St. Francis Manor/Hammond Center during her college breaks,” said Hammond Center Manager/RN Sammi Bryan. “Hadley has completed the Med Manager Course allowing her to pass medications in our assisted living building and has been instrumental in training new universal workers and CNAs who are employed at our facility. She has a positive attitude and can look ahead and see what needs to be done. When Hadley is working, I feel very confident that the tenants are being well taken care of.”

“Working at St. Francis Manor and the Hammond Center for Assisted Living has been such a wonderful experience,” said Hadley. “My employment has allowed me to gain knowledge and experience that has been so helpful throughout nursing school. I am so grateful to work with and learn from such an amazing nursing staff. The connections and relationships that I have built with residents, tenants, and staff are very special to me. Being a nurse has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember and I am so thankful to continue working towards this goal at Allen College while continuing my employment at St. Francis Manor and the Hammond Center for Assisted Living on an occasional basis. I am honored to receive the IHCA Foundation John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb Registered Nurse (RN) Scholarship this year. I am so grateful I was given this opportunity because of my employment with St. Francis Manor and the Hammond Center.”

“The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet Iowa’s growing need for long‐term care,” said Lori Ristau, executive director of the IHCA Foundation. “It is inspiring to see the outpouring of interest in working in long-term care among the scholarship applicants. This year’s scholarship recipients are to be commended for their dedication and commitment to pursuing such a noble profession of helping others.”

More than 150 applications were received for this year’s scholarships. Scholarship applications were evaluated by the IHCA Foundation Board of Directors based upon the applicant’s experience, recommendations and future educational and career goals in long-term care.

To learn more about the IHCA Foundation scholarship program, contact Lori Ristau, executive director, IHCA Foundation, at 800-422-3106. For information about the programs and services offered at St. Francis Manor, contact Administrator Dion Schrack at 641-236-7592 or Hammond Center Manager/RN Sammi Bryan at 641-269-5454.