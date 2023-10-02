Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation releases ‘Where We Belong’ video in celebration of Homecoming Week 2023

Grinnell, Iowa – Where We Belong, a short video featuring familiar faces in our public schools premiered during Homecoming week on the GNSF Facebook page to celebrate the great staff and students in the Grinnell Newburg Community Schools. This collaborative effort by the Grinnell Newburg School Foundation (GNSF), Grinnell League of Women Voters (LWV), and Double You Marketing began last March, when the LWV approached GNSF with the opportunity to do something positive to lift up our schools and reinforce all of the great aspects of our school district. An all-star team driven by Katy Wells, Owner and Brand Consultant of Double You Marketing in Grinnell came together to accomplish this task.

A series of short scenes highlighting current and retired staff and students sharing why they belong here in our schools highlights the impact of all who serve to make a difference in this community. From GHS Tiger quarterback Brady Coffman throwing a long ball at TT Cranny Field, Joel Dressler and Thea Sherman performing in the GHS auditorium to preschool teacher Jan Phifer in her STEM classroom with students, this video features just a few of the incredible opportunities our school district has to offer.

After the launch, GNSF will continue to tell great stories about our staff, students, and all who make the Grinnell Newburg School District a great place to belong. A series of social media posts will be rolled out throughout the upcoming months to highlight the amazing stories of students, staff, and community.

This video follows the GNSF annual fundraising campaign that began in August. So far, almost $10,000 has been raised to support the many initiatives supported by GNSF, including teacher reimbursement, mini-grants for innovative ideas, new educator grants, and the STRIPES (Supporting Technology Innovation, Resources, and Participation for Every Student) fund to fully support students’ full participation in school and activities. There’s still time to donate! Go online: https://grinnellsf.org or by mail to GNSF 1510 Penrose Street Grinnell IA 50112.