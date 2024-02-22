Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation Provides $60,000 Grant for Youth Summer Enrichment Programs.

The Grinnell Mutual Group (GMG) Foundation has approved a 3-year, $60,000 grant to support AmeriCorps members serving in five Grinnell youth summer enrichment programs who work together as part of the Grinnell Education Partnership (GEP) Summer Collaborative. This collaboration includes Lead, Inspire, Nurture, Keep (LINK); Summer Learning is Cool for Kids (SLICK); Grinnell Community Early Learning Center’s Grinnell Area Summer Camp (GASC); Grinnell College Museum of Art (GCMoA); and Drake Community Library (DCL). These organizations provide vital summer enrichment programming and food access for Grinnell-area children.

“We are thrilled to support the sustainability of impactful youth enrichment programming through the GEP Summer Collaborative,” said Jeff Menary, Chair of the GMG Foundation. “Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation is committed to encouraging lifelong learning, supporting the full potential of area children.”

With GMG Foundation’s 3-year $60,000 commitment, the GEP Summer Collaborative will identify and place AmeriCorps members to provide enrichment education, reading, skill-building, and activities suited for neurodiverse students.

“This tremendously generous support from GMG Foundation will help these programs nurture children’s curiosity and give them the tools to gain essential skills that will serve them for life,” said Melissa Strovers, Director of Collective Impact at Grinnell College. “Grinnell College, together with the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation, supports the work of the GEP summer collaborative by providing backbone assistance such as fundraising and identifying and training AmeriCorps members.”

The grant will support AmeriCorps members in these programs for the summers of 2024, 2025, and 2026.

“The GMG Foundation donation will help ensure that children in our community have high-quality arts and literacy programs during the summer, preventing summer slide and helping to keep children at grade level norms,” according to Tilly Woodward, host site supervisor for the Grinnell College Museum of Art. “I love the way our community works to pool resources and to provide for the needs of our young learners and their families and am grateful to GEP and the GMG Foundation for their leadership.”

Recruitment to fill 10 AmeriCorps summer positions is underway. Summer AmeriCorps members will serve directly with youth by focusing on literacy, play, art, and other enrichment activities. For more information about the positions and how to access the application please visit www.grinnelledpartnership.org or email info@grinnelledpartnership.org. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through March 18.

About Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation

The Grinnell Mutual Group (GMG) Foundation was established to help sustain non-profit organizations committed to education, healthcare, agriculture, community development, and employee civic involvement. The Foundation supports organizations that reflect GMG’s values of hope, encouragement, and compassion so that community members can realize their full potential.

About the Grinnell Education Partnership

The Grinnell Education Partnership (GEP) is a collaborative of over 20+ community organizations dedicated to supporting and enhancing local education programs. GEP’s mission focuses on early literacy, family engagement, workforce development, and financial empowerment to interrupt intergenerational poverty.