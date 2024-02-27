Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Grinnell’s New EMS Service

Ambassadors learned about the new City EMS service and toured the Fire side of the Public Safety Building today. Grinnell Fire Department Chief Dan Sicard and Assistant Chief/EMS Administrator Patrick Duffey shared more about the process of getting a service set up and how the department is currently operating.

Originally scheduled to transition in February of 2025, the city took over EMS services fully at the end of 2023. They were able to purchase two used Ambulances and have two new ones on order which are scheduled to arrive later this summer. They’ve hired 6 new full time firefighters who are cross trained as either paramedics or EMTs. This now allows for a paramedic to be on call 24/7 and expand the services and treatments they’re able to provide before and en route to the hospital. Currently the department is on track to take 1400-1500 EMS & Fire calls this year, which is a 200% increase over previous years.

The Fire Department has 3 firefighters on shift at all times, 6 part time firefighters and 23 volunteers. This combination staffing allows our department to respond to calls within 150 square miles of Grinnell with roughly 80% of calls being within the city limits. A medical call typically requires a minimum of 3 people for medical and preferably 5 for a cardiac response, a single family home requires a minimum of 14 people and a commercial or apartment complex call requires closer to 20 people. Volunteers are critical to providing adequate coverage to our community and there is a need for additional volunteers. If you’re interested, reach out to Chief Sicard to learn more.