Grinnell Food Coalition to Open Second Round of Harvest Grant Applications

The Grinnell Food Coalition (GFC) will open applications for its second Harvest Grant on January 5, continuing its commitment to strengthening food access and local food systems across Grinnell, Poweshiek County, and surrounding communities.

The Harvest Grant supports existing programs, projects, and new initiatives that address food insecurity while building long-term, sustainable food solutions. Applicants may request up to $5,000, with awards made in full or partial amounts based on project scope and available funding.

Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, schools, government entities, service groups, and faith-based organizations with a charitable intent. Grant funds may be used for operating costs, food purchases, and infrastructure expenses that directly support food access efforts.

“The Harvest Grant is one way the Grinnell Food Coalition can support the organizations doing important food access work every day,” said Joe Bagnoli, a member of the GFC Steering Committee. “By investing in both immediate needs and longer-term solutions, we’re helping strengthen the local food system and ensuring families have access to nutritious food.”

Applications will be accepted beginning January 5 and will close on February 5.

To apply for the Harvest Grant, visit: https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/grinnelfoodcoalition/

The Grinnell Food Coalition convenes community partners, supports collaboration, and provides funding to organizations working to improve food access throughout Poweshiek County. GFC is a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation.

For questions about eligibility or the application process, contact Jennifer Cogley at jennifer@ahrensfamilyfoundation.org.