Grinnell Farmers Market to Celebrate National Farmers Market Week

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Farmers Market will be celebrating National Farmers Market Week August 6-12. Be sure to stop by market this week and show your support to all of the amazing vendors market has to offer. The Grinnell Farmers Market is open Thursdays 3-6PM and Saturdays 10AM-Noon in Central Park.

This year’s celebration will include temporary tattoos, coloring sheets and at Thursday’s market, an interactive art piece involving balloons and paint! Coloring sheets & tattoos will be available at the green tent in front of the Veterans Memorial Building as well as at vendor stalls!

This year’s market features brand new products not previously available. Items like pickles, salsa, and applesauce are available from long time vendor Bill Sager and mini donuts from new vendor Kate’s Mini Donuts. Many marketstaple favorites like Olson Garden Market produce & seasonings, Compass Plant CSA fresh, local meat and of course Prairie Produce’s sweet corn are also in season and available! Be sure to check out our website www.grinnellfarmersmarket.com and our social media pages on Facebook & Instagram @grinnellfarmersmarket to check out a full list of all vendors and their wide variety of product offerings.

Be sure to fill up and turn in your market punch card while you are there, as the next farmers market basket drawing will take place after our market on Thursday 8/10! Punch cards can be found at vendor stalls or at the green tent in front of the Veterans Memorial Building- get a punch from each vendor you purchase from, once your card is full turn it into the green tent and be entered into a drawing to win a basket FULL of market goodies!

The 2023 Grinnell Farmers Market is sponsored by the Claude & Dolly Ahrens Foundation, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell College, Total Choice Shipping & Printing and Restore Chiropractic & Acupuncture.

About the Grinnell Farmers Market

The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members. All items must be made or grown in Iowa.Vendors are responsible for filing state sales tax permits where applicable. Grinnell Farmers Market is a program of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.

About the Grinnell Chamber

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.