Pictures by J. o. Parker of NATIONAL NIGHT OUT in Grinnell August 1, 2023 of the crowd participating in the event with your local public safety personnel from the Grinnell Police Department, Grinnell Fire Department, Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Midwest Ambulance Service. National Night out locally was sponsored by the Grinnell Optimist Club and area public safety personnel. Ice Cream and other food options were available.