Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Learned About Bike Helmets for 3rd Graders

They started a fund for donations and identified 3rd graders as the target age as many kids that age can fit into an adult sized helmet. The doctors association at the hospital pooled funds to help purchase the first few rounds of helmets and GRMC took over fundraising in 2005. They now work to fit all 3rd graders in the UPH-GRMC service area with helmets, which includes students at: BGM, East Marshall, Grinnell-Newburg, Grinnell Christian, HLV, Lynnville-Sully, Meskwaki, Montezuma, North Mahaska, South Tama, and Sully Christian schools. This year, they handed out helmets to 475 students.