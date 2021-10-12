Grinnell College now accepting applications for community Mini-Grants

Mini-Grants support local projects to enhance the quality of life in Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell College and the Office of Community Partnerships, Planning, and Research will be accepting applications for the fall grant cycle of the Community Mini-Grant program through Oct. 31, 2021. Awards will be announced by Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Community Mini-Grants focus on strengthening the social and economic vitality of our community including cultural, recreational and educational projects, those addressing human needs and those enhancing the safety and beauty of our surroundings.

Recognizing that local organizations are critical in identifying and developing important quality-of-life initiatives, grants are also available to support projects that strengthen organizational capacity. Among other criteria, preference is given to proposals that leverage collaborative partnerships within the community and typically range from $1,000 – $7,500. Since 2002, the program has directed over $482,000 toward 202 community-driven initiatives.

Applications for the fall grant cycle must be received by Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. To download an application, visit: https://www.grinnell.edu/about/offices-services/community-enhancement/investments/mini-grants , or contact the office of Community Partnerships, Planning, and Research at 641-269-3900. Grants are reviewed by a volunteer committee of faculty, staff, local Grinnell College students and community members.

“The Community Mini-Grant Program will have a total of $55,000 to split between two cycles this academic year, up from $35,000 over the past several years,” says Donnette Ellis, community relations and grant coordinator. “This is really exciting news as we bring the program back after taking a pause last year due to the pandemic.”