UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Trustee Receives Iowa Hospital Association Award

(GRINNELL, Iowa – October 14, 2021) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) hospital board trustee, Bill Menner, received the 2021 Iowa Hospital Association’s (IHA) Excellence in Governance Award at the association’s annual meeting last week in Des Moines.

The Excellence in Governance Award is given each year to a hospital trustee who most typifies the traits of strategic vision, diplomacy and leadership embodied by Ernie Hayes, who provided more than 40 years of service to Iowa hospitals.

In the nomination from GRMC, fellow board members and UnityPoint Health – Des Moines leaders, Menner was noted for his dynamic, engaged and committed leadership at GRMC. He was instrumental in providing steadfast support to affiliate with a larger health organization in order to assure the viability of a local, regional hospital. Menner has served 12 years on the local hospital board as a leading voice for rural health care issues and their impact to the GRMC service region communities.

“Bill’s passion for good governance practices coupled with strong advocacy work on behalf of rural health care has made him an incredible board member over the last 12 years,” says Jennifer Havens, chief executive officer at GRMC. “His ability to generate impactful discussion has been transformative, and his love for our communities and dedication to rural advocacy and vitality shine through in all his efforts. He is very deserving of this honor and recognition.”

Menner served two terms as chair of the GRMC Board of Directors. He is completing his fourth and final three-year term as a GRMC board member in 2021. For more information about leadership at GRMC, visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/leadership.

Watch a video of Menner’s award presentation and reaction by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4BK1OuIn4s.