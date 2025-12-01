Grinnell Chamber of Commerce to Host “The Paralyzed Movement”

GRINNELL, IA — The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce will host its bi-annual UnityPoint Health – Grinnell’s Connecting For Women keynote luncheon and evening social in December. Connecting for Women is an opportunity for women within and around the Grinnell community to come together to socialize, network, and learn. The 2025 UnityPoint Health – Grinnell’s Connecting for Women event is presented by Ramsey Weeks in partnership with Kinetic, SHE Counts, Grinnell College, Grinnell Mutual, RE/MAX Partners Realty and Double You Marketing.

On December 4, the keynote event will be held at the Grinnell Mutual Conference Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The session topic will be “The Paralyzed Movement”. Drawing from her personal journey of leadership, reinvention, and faith-fueled transformation, keynote speaker Amanda Zwanziger’s message challenges audiences to stop settling for what feels safe and start pursuing what feels true. Her storytelling is authentic, relatable and deeply motivating – leaving audiences stirred to action and connected to the purpose they were created for.

Zwanziger is a keynote speaker and consultant who inspires people to step boldly into purpose and pursue the passions placed on their hearts. Through her platform AmandaMotivates, she empowers professionals to break free from the paralysis of fear, doubt, and expectation and move forward with hope, determination, and belief in the possibilities ahead.

The event is open to all, regardless of membership status, but tickets are required. Tickets include lunch from Pagliai’s and access to the networking portion of the event from 11:30-12 PM. Member tickets are $30, non members are $35 and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website https://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/connecting_for_women/ or by calling 641-236-6555 or by stopping in the Chamber office at 833 4th Ave.

The December 4 session will also take time to recognize friend, mentor and long-time colleague Barb Baker, for her extraordinary contributions to area organizations and the Grinnell community. Baker will be retiring from Grinnell Mutual later this month. “She is just tremendous,” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, “and we wanted to do something small to recognize her many years of service, contributions, mentorship but most importantly, friendship, to so many women in our community.”

The winter series will wrap on December 16 at the Periodic Table with doors opening at 4:30 PM. This session is free and open to members and nonmembers but attendees are asked to RSVP. This social networking event provides the opportunity to interact with other area women. There will be topics available to help guide conversations. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

For more information, to purchase tickets for the keynote event or to RSVP for the networking event please visit the Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/connecting_for_women/ or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.