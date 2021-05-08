Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Visit She Shed Boutique

The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors officially welcomed She Shed Boutique to Grinnell with a ribbon cutting. Owner Regene Laurenzo launched this new venture last fall and has seen great support from Grinnell and the surrounding community. They carry a variety of styles and sizes (xs – xxxl) perfect for all ages and bodies. Shop in person, online, or check out their Monday night Facebook Lives to catch the newest releases!Chamber Ambassadors meet weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30AM. Visits are held both in person and virtually via zoom. Interested in joining ambassadors? Click HERE for the application. Interested in hosting ambassadors? Email Kendra to set up a date.t