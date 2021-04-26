Grinnell College and Pagliai’s partner on Tastes of the World event

For a limited time, special editions of Pagliai’s frozen pizza will feature global flavors created by Grinnell College students.

GRINNELL, Iowa — This May, Cultural Attachés of Grinnell College are partnering with Pagliai’s Pizza for a “Tastes of the World” event. Through the Cultural Attaché Program, Grinnell College students have worked with Pagliai’s to create three pizzas that represent a little piece of the culture they call home — from India, Brazil and Thailand. By purchasing one or more of the special pizzas, consumers will have the opportunity to taste new flavors and learn a little bit more about the significance of those flavors.

The planning for this event began by connecting Grinnell College students with Pagliais owner, Joey Pagliai, to brainstorm the right ideas and ingredients needed for this project. Divyansh Singh, a second-year student from Kolkata, India with a strong passion for fusion cuisines, will present a chicken tikka masala pizza. Carolina Klauck Novaes, a second-year student from Porto Alegre, Brazil, brings a sweeter dish to the table: the Romeu e Julieta, known for the inclusion of guava, a tropical fruit. Sun Yuvachitti, a newly arrived first-year student from Bangkok, Thailand, is excited to experiment with the flavors represented in massaman chicken curry.

The Office of International Student Affairs will host a virtual event with participating Cultural Attachés on Sunday, May 16 at 6 p.m. Students will present on their pizzas, inviting the community to learn more about the culture and history represented in each dish. Each option will be sold as a medium frozen pizza and will be available for pick-up from Pagliai’s in Grinnell from Monday, May 3 through Sunday, May 16. Each pizza will come with details on how to register for the special virtual event. For this initial endeavor, there will be a limited number of pizzas available, but the Cultural Attaché Program looks forward to similar partnerships within the community in the future.

Emily Perry, international student adviser, says, “I am thrilled that we are able to partner on an event that allows us to learn a little bit more about our studentsthrough food – while enjoying the incredible talents and creativity found in Pagliai’s famous pizza. This is a great opportunity for all of us to enjoy delicious flavors and think more deeply about how food reflects culture.”

“Thank you to Pagliai’s, the Office of Community Enhancement and Engagement, the Office of International Student Affairs and our wonderful and creative students for partnering on this collaborative event for our community,” Perry adds.