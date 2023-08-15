Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Wal-Mart

Launched at the end of July, Walmart now offers delivery to Grinnell and the surrounding area. Customers are able to shop online or on the app and select delivery or pickup as an option. No products are excluded, everything from groceries, to clothes, to alcohol is available for delivery or pickup (though an ID does need to be checked for alcohol). Customers can pick up products between 7 AM – 10 PM and deliveries can be dropped off between 8 AM and 10 PM. Order a maximum of 7 days in advance or as little as 3 hours and 15 minutes!