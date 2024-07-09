Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate Grand Opening of Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore

One Tuesday July 9th the Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors celebratedgrand reopening in their new location, 907 Main Street! Owner Mindy Uitermarkt shared that Stepping Stones has been open in Grinnell for 22 years this month and she’s excited to be able to continue to serve the community from the new location.

Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore offers a great selection of gifts and home decor. From greeting cards to Melissa and Doug toy line, baby gifts to jewelry, books, bibles and more are all available in store. If Mindy and her team doesn’t have it on the shelf, they’ll special order it for you! Their loyalty program earns shoppers points towards discounts and their summer sale catalog has some great savings for customers.