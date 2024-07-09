Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate Grand Opening of Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore

One Tuesday July 9th the Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors celebrated Stepping Stones & Eagle’s Nest Christian Bookstores grand reopening in their new location, 907 Main Street! Owner Mindy Uitermarkt shared that Stepping Stones has been open in Grinnell for 22 years this month and she’s excited to be able to continue to serve the community from the new location.
Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore offers a great selection of gifts and home decor. From greeting cards to Melissa and Doug toy line, baby gifts to jewelry, books, bibles and more are all available in store. If Mindy and her team doesn’t have it on the shelf, they’ll special order it for you! Their loyalty program earns shoppers points towards discounts and their summer sale catalog has some great savings for customers.
As part of their grand opening celebration, they’re drawing for door prizes all week. Pella author Erik Recker will be in store on Friday from 1:30-5:30 PM signing his new book “Dam Analogy! How to Fill Up, Stay Up And Impact The World Following A Few Simple Steps”.
Stepping Stones is open Monday-Friday 10 AM – 5:30 PM and Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM.
Pictured L-R: Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Charlie Isaacs – Theisen’s, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Cassie Wherry – Pioneer Bookshop, Grinnell College, Erin Bustin – Grinnell School of Music, Barb Briggs – Stepping Stones & Eagle’s Nest Christian Bookstores, Hannah Vos – UnityPoint Home Hospice, Mindy Uitermarkt – Stepping Stones & Eagle’s Nest Christian Bookstores, Donna Fischer – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Briana Gaunt – Community 1st Credit Union, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Stephanie Lair – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College Community Connections, Fran Conn, Marissa Ylagan – Grinnell Chamber