Bite Sized Learning Welcomes Back Chris Snider for a Social Media Update

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Social Media Update with Chris Snider as part of their Bite Sized Learning series on Thursday, July 18. Bite Sized Learning runs from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Drake Community Library; coffee and a light breakfast are provided by Hyvee. Tickets are structured as a pay what you can model, starting at $10 per session. Sessions are open to anyone interested in attending, regardless of membership status.

On Thursday, July 18 we welcome back Chris Snider for all things social media. Chris is a professor at Drake University, college of Journalism and Mass Communication teaching courses in web design, social media strategy, digital marketing and more. This session is geared for anyone running a business social media page. Chris will cover what social platforms are best for certain demographics, what the algorithms are favoring content wise, when to post, social media ads and more! Social media is always making updates and changes so even if you have heard from Chris before or have been to a social media focused workshop, it is great to hear updated information to help you make changes to your social platforms so they can stay relevant and in your target markets feeds.

More information about the session, speaker and tickets can be found at www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/bite_sized_learning or call the Chamber Offices, 641-236-6555. Save the date for our other 2 Bite Sized Learning sessions, Thursday, September 12 and Thursday, November 7 from 8:30-9:30AM at the Drake Community Library.

If your organization is interested in sponsoring any of the events please contact Marissa at marissa@getintogrinnell.com.

For more information on other Chamber events and initiatives, please visit the Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.