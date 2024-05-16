Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce to host second New Resident Welcome Event

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a second New Resident Welcome, presented by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell, and invites those who have relocated to Grinnell in the past 12-18 months to attend. On Thursday, May 23 from 4-6 PM new residents and their families are invited to join at Central Park near the pavilion.

The New Resident Welcome is an opportunity for those new to the area to learn more about Grinnell, find ways to get involved and to enjoy one of our beautiful community parks. Vendors representing a variety of businesses and organizations from the Grinnell community will be present to share information and answer questions new residents may have. Attendees will also enjoy a free meal, courtesy of HyVee-Grinnell. The event is free to attend; however, RSVP’s are requested by visiting www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/new_resident_welcome or by calling the chamber office at 641-236-6555.

“Grinnellians who attended the first event in the fall of 2023 specifically noted how much they enjoyed meeting different organizations and appreciated the ability to ask questions and learn about activities in Grinnell,” says Marissa Ylagan with the Grinnell Chamber. “We’re excited to be providing another opportunity for even more new residents to have a similar experience, welcoming them to our community.”

If your business or organization is interested in participating in this event, reach out to the Chamber office to learn more. The New Resident Welcome, presented by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell, is hosted by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Community Greetings – Grinnell and is sponsored by Grinnell Mutual, GreenState Credit Union and HyVee-Grinnell.

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit www.grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.