Chamber Ambassadors Visit Warnell Real Estate

Ambassadors visited Hannah Warnell with Warnell Real Estate powered by Realty One Group Impact today to learn more about Hannah’s new office and trends in the current real estate market. Hannah moved to an office downtown at 821 5th Ave to be able to provide better service to her local clients.
Hannah offers clients a full service menu tailored to their needs. Whether buying, selling, relocating, estate sales and more, she helps clients navigate the sometimes challenging world of real estate. From market analysis to professional staging advice and assistance, she can help you get your home on the market. If you’re looking to buy, she can work hand and hand with you to find the perfect property anywhere in Iowa, though she specialized in Grinnell and Ankeny. With her connections through Realty One Group Impact, she can also assist buyers looking to move anywhere in the country by making connections with other agents and helping ensure they’re a good fit.
Hannah also shared a brief overview of the current market in Grinnell. Grinnell currently has a balanced market, meaning there’s enough houses and enough buyers to meet demand and you don’t see the wild swings that are happening in other communities. Houses are typically on the market for 50-60 days and are usually selling for about 97% of asking price.
Hannah is currently accepting new clients. If you’re interested in learning more, visit her website at warnellrealestate.com, give her a call at 515-537-8449 or check out her Facebook!
Pictured L-R: Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Briana Gaunt – Community 1st Credit Union, Charlie Isaacs – Theisen’s, Hannah O’Polka – Cleanfoodfix Wellness Studio, Hannah Warnell – Warnell Real Estate, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Megan Kreigel – Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Hannah Wilson, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Jess Dawson – REMAX Partners Realty- Grinnell, Monica St. Angelo – Grinnell Area Arts Council, Hannah Vos – UnityPoint at Home, Donna Fischer – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Fran Conn