Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce to host Bite Sized Learning Seminars

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting three speaking seminars covering a variety of topics over the course of the fall. The first of the series will dive into Digital Marketing and feature tips and tricks for managing your social platforms as well as more information on organic and paid marketing strategies! Bite Sized Learning is sponsored by Bayer Crop Science and Grinnell College.

Bite Sized Learning kicks off on Thursday, August 31, with speaker Olivia Mason, co-founder and owner of Brandout Social. This course is great for anyone looking to freshen up their social media pages, stay on top of the new trends and hear strategies for exploring the paid advertising side of social media. This event will be held from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Drake Community Library Community Room and a breakfast spread and coffee from HyVee will be provided.

Budgets for continuing education can be tight for small and new businesses so for this fall, tickets are a pay-what-you-can structure, starting at $10 per session. Tickets must be purchased beforehand on the Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/bite_sized_learning/ or by calling the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

Save the date for the two remaining sessions of Bite Sized Learning, diving into topics regarding Human Resources/workplace culture as well as credit card fees! These sessions will be held Thursday, September 7 and Thursday, September 28 from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Drake Community Library, with breakfast from HyVee.

For more information, please visit the Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

