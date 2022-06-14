Dorothy Peak is 99 Years Young!

May was a busy and exciting month for Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenant Dorothy Peak—one week she celebrated being a mother for 79 years, the next week Dorothy celebrated her 99th birthday, and the following week she walked in St. Francis Manor’s half-mile walk around campus in recognition of National Senior Health & Fitness Day! Dorothy stays very active at the Hammond Center for Assisted Living where she has lived since March 19, 2019. Most weeks you’ll find Dorothy in yoga classes and almost every day she is either walking outside or around the indoor track at the Hammond Center.

Dorothy was born on May 19, 1923 to Claude and Marie Thompson and was raised in Poweshiek County where she attended rural schools and graduated from Grinnell High School in 1941. Dorothy and John Peak were married on July 20, 1941 and farmed north of Grinnell for 50 years and upon retirement, moved to Grinnell. Dorothy and John’s four children, Dale (Paula) Peak, Marie (Bob Kellogg) Hotchkin, Raymond (Marlene) Peak and Cristy (Lee) Osborn, all live in or near Grinnell.

“I enjoy our family, reading, walking, watching sports on television, all of the activities here at the Hammond Center as well as the tenants and staff,” said Dorothy. “I am truly blessed. Life is good!”

Dorothy celebrated her 99th birthday on May 19 with a parDorothy and her son Ray Peak walked in the half-mile walk around the Seeland Park campus on May 27 to celebrate National Senior Health & Fitness Day.ty in the Hammond Center for Assisted Living.