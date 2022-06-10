Chamber Ambassadors visit Poweshiek County Conservation
Ambassadors had a great visit with Poweshiek County Conservation this week in the prairie garden at Drake Community Library (one of their upcoming prairie flower walks). Executive Director Mark Vavroch discussed all the updates made to Diamond Lake over the last few years, including updating pit toilets, adding additional watershed areas, addition of showers, updated shelters and more. The campgrounds at Diamond Lake feature 50 electrical sites and 40 primitive. If you’re interested in visiting, give them a call at 641-623-3191 to check availability and make a reservation. Natural Amy Andrews gave an overview of all their programming with schools and their upcoming summer events and activities (second photo). From prairie walks, to kayaking, to family programming, Conservation offers a great variety of programming for all ages and abilities! Andrews has also been working with the schools in the county to get students out and experiencing nature in a variety of ways during the school year. From classroom visits to hikes in the park, she has been teaching the youngest Poweshiek county residents to the importance of nature and conservation. If you’re interested in scheduling a classroom visit, getting you kid involved in Nature Club, having the Archery Trailer at your event, or just learning more about how to get involved with conservation, give Amy a call at 319-213-5607 or visit https://poweshiekcounty.org/conservationL-R: Ryan Timm – American Family Insurance, Charlie Isaacs – Theisen’s, Donna Fisher – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Hannah Warnell, Iowa Realty, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College, Cassidy – Grinnell Chamber Intern, Amy Andrews – Poweshiek County Conservation, Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Allie Brandenburg – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Trent Arment – MCG, Fran Conn, Eddie Pierson – MCG, Mark Vavroch – Poweshiek County Conservation