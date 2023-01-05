Devices, Tools, Objects, and Props: Recent Work by Jeremy Chen opens at Grinnell College Museum of Art January 27

GRINNELL, Iowa – On Friday, Jan. 27, the Grinnell College Museum of Art (GCMoA) will open Devices, Tools, Objects, and Props: Recent Work by Jeremy Chen continuing through Saturday, April 8. A public conversation between Chen and independent curator Brandon Alvendia will be held on Friday, January 27, at 4 p.m., followed by the opening reception.

This exhibition of sculptural artworks by Assistant Professor of Studio Art and Chair of American Studies Jeremy Chen invites contemplation on the manifold meanings and uses of objects or things, and on our complex entanglement with materials. Consisting primarily of humble objects of pathos or humor, many works in the exhibition have a purpose or use with the human body.

Jeremy Chen is an artist and educator with an MFA in Printmaking (Sculpture minor) from The University of Iowa (2006), Center for the Book Arts Certificate (2006) and a BA in Art including K-12 teacher certification (1994). His cultural production includes work in three areas: individual practice (primarily print media, drawing, sculpture, and installation); collaboration side-by-side with other artists; and work with the public or specific communities.

Chen’s recent research has explored digital print media technologies, traditional and non-toxic printmaking (including screenprint, intaglio, relief and monoprint) using autographic, photo-mechanical and digital methods.

Chen is also a founding member of The Moving Crew, a collaborative group of cultural workers engaged in activities including site responsive events, installations, performances, print media, tactical media, collage, book production, video, writing and theory.

Brandon Alvendia is a Chicago-based artist, independent curator, and educator. Like Chen, Alvendia researches and regularly collaborates with artist-run initiatives to develop site-specific community-driven exhibitions, events, and publications that create space for experimentation, discussion, and collaboration.

Additional programming related to the exhibition includes a 20-minute conversation with Jeremy Chen on Tuesday, February 14 at 11 a.m.; Useless Work: A Short Performance on Friday, February 24 at 4 p.m.; Human & Thing Entanglements: A Short Performance on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.; and a concluding performance by the MIYUMI Project on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Information about the exhibition and programming available at: grinnell.edu/museum or call 641-269-4660.

Related Events and Programs

Opening Reception and Conversation: Jeremy Chen and Brandon Alvendia

Friday, January 27, 4 p.m.

Join us for a conversation between Chicago-based artist, independent curator, and educator Brandon Alvendia and Assistant Professor of Studio Art and Chair of American Studies Jeremy Chen regarding his exhibition: Devices, Tools, Objects, and Props. Like Chen, Alvendia researches and regularly collaborates with artist-run initiatives to develop site-specific community-driven exhibitions, events, and publications that create space for experimentation, discussion, and collaboration. Reception to follow. The public is invited to attend the conversation and opening reception.

Twenty Minutes@11 with Jeremy Chen

Tuesday, February 14, 11 a.m.

Join us for 20 minutes of conversation with Assistant Professor of Studio Art and Chair of American Studies Jeremy Chen about his exhibition: Devices, Tools, Objects and Props.

Useless Work: A Short Performance

Friday, February 24, 4 p.m.

Assistant Professor of Studio Art and Chair of American Studies Jeremy Chen demonstrates objects and actions and facilitates performances with Devices, Tools, Objects, and Props.

Human & Thing Entanglements: A Short Performance

Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Assistant Professor of Studio Art and Chair of American Studies Jeremy Chen demonstrates objects and actions and facilitates performances with Devices, Tools, Objects, and Props.

Performance: MIYUMI Project

Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m.

Founded by Tatsu Aoki, the MIYUMI Project draws on the aesthetics of Japanese traditional music and Chicago’s creative jazz and experimental music scene. Improvisational in nature, their performance will respond to Jeremy Chen’s exhibition, Devices, Tools, Objects, and Props, providing a transformative contemporary musical immersion for the audience. Co-sponsored by Public Events, Humanities, and Artists@Grinnell. Tickets will be required for this free event and available through the box office April 3-7. For more information about ticketing, call 641-269-4444.

Information for visitors

Grinnell College Museum of Art, Bucksbaum Center for the Arts, 1108 Park St., Grinnell. Information about the exhibition and programming available at: grinnell.edu/museum or call 641-269-4660.

The museum is open to the public and always free. Visitors may use the west (Park Street facing) or north (campus facing) doors to the Bucksbaum Center for the Arts. Masks are optional. Minors under age 18 need to be accompanied by an adult.

Grinnell College welcomes the participation of people with disabilities. Information about parking and accessibility is available on the college’s website: grinnell.edu . Accommodation requests may be made to Conference Operations at 641-269-3235 or calendar@grinnell.edu .

Photo Cutlines

Jeremy Chen

A Space for My Body, 2022

Courtesy the artist