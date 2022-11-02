DAR National Day of Service

To honor the anniversary of the founding of the Daughters of the American Revolution on October 11, 1890, chapters around the country engage in meaningful service projects in their communities each year. On Saturday, October 8, members of Grinnell Chapter DAR glazed bowls for the Empty Bowls project sponsored by the Grinnell Area Arts Council. Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser for Grinnell’s local food pantry, MICA. Bowls will be sold beginning at Grinnell’s Jingle Bell Holiday celebration, November 19.

Grinnell Chapter members participating were Ann Bell, Nancy Bender, Gail Bonath, Jeanette Budding, Linda Hatch, Barb Lease, Barbara Jones, Jessica Meyer, Rita Mertens, Martha Voyles, and Marsha Wilson. Cecilia Knight from The Stew Ceramics Studio provided instruction and guidance.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join. The Grinnell Chapter is named after Josiah B. Grinnell, the founder of the city of Grinnell. Members come from Grinnell, Newton, Montezuma and surrounding communities.

For information about membership in DAR, contact Nancy Bender, registrar, 641-236-7065.

Grinnell DAR Chapter members glaze bowls

Completed bowls