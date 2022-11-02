Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visited Prairie Lakes Church Grinnell

In addition to their 9 & 10:30 AM Sunday services, kids programming, and Wednesday night Student Ministry, they also host a number of community programs. Moms Meet is open to all area moms where they discuss parenting topics over a hot breakfast (childcare provided!) and their Grief Share program meets weekly for 12 weeks to help those navigating loss.

Giving back to the community is an important cornerstone of PLC and their members have two initiatives coming up. Setting The Table is a fundraiser with MICA. Members fill a bag with Thanksgiving meal ingredients and a $25 donation to go to MICA. Last year they donated 70 bags! Their Christmas Store program is also getting ready to start. The congregation is asked to donate new, unwrapped gifts. PLC works with the school district and MICA to identify families in need. Parents are invited to shop the donated items at a 80%+ discount to purchase gifts for the holiday season. Parents receive breakfast and there’s a gift wrapping station available. Proceeds from the sale go back into local organizations. Last year they had 35 families participate.