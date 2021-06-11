Grinnell, IA – June 10, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) was proud to honor Kristina Beck, RN, BSN, intensive care unit (ICU) with The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses during Nurses’ Week in May. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care that nurses provide patients and families every day.

An excerpt from the nomination reads, “In the ICU, my nurse was Kristina. Upon learning that I was deaf, she suited up with a mask that was clear to take care of me so I could see her face. I about cried when I saw that. It’s hard being a deaf person, living in a masked world, and what she did for me really, really touched my heart.”

Beck was surrounded by her team members and leaders as the video nomination was shared during the DAISY award presentation.

The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.”

Congratulations to Beck for this prestigious honor. To recognize a nurse who has gone above and beyond, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/grinnell/recognize-your-nurse.aspx. For more information about The DAISY Award, visit http://DAISYfoundation.org.