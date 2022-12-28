Christmas Parties and Santa Prevail at St. Francis Manor | Seeland Park | Hammond Center

Doty Family – Louise Doty, who recently celebrated her 104th birthday, is flanked by Santa and her 3 kids and their spouses: Robyn & Eugene Doty from Texas, Gloria & Merle Doty from Grinnell and Marlene & Bob Toney from Clive.

St. Francis Manor residents, Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenants and Seeland Park residents must all be on Santa’s nice list as he was spotted on several occasions on the St. Francis Manor campus! Along with Santa, St. Francis Manor residents were joined by their family members at special Christmas parties held in the Social Center for the first time since the pandemic. Sitting at tables adorned with festive red and black decorations, attendees sang Christmas carols, ate tasty treats, tested their Christmas knowledge with trivia questions and visited with Santa!

Here comes Santa Claus! Here comes Santa Claus, right down Orchard Drive! The Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenants and staff enjoyed an afternoon full of Christmas fun at their party on December 22! They celebrated with yummy treats including shrimp cocktail, chicken wings, sugar cookies, and assorted fruit and veggie party platters, a Secret Santa gift exchange, a gift from the staff and a visit from Santa!

Lucille Reavis, who celebrated her 101st birthday in November, doesn’t seem too interested in Santa Claus but her son and daughter-in-law, Randy & Jean Reavis, look happy to be celebrating with her.

Seeland Park residents Marie Andrews, Frank & Sharon Fowler, Patty Matthews, Shirley Sieck, Linda & Bob Overturf and Darla Simpson anticipate the delicious dinner that is about to be served.

Santa gives Hammond Center tenant Marilyn Cummings a squeeze.

Tenant Clara Scott looks as she is pleased with her Christmas gifts.