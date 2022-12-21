Join the PWA Fitness Center Family

Membership Special Available Until January 9

(GRINNELL, Iowa – December 21, 2022) The UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Paul W. Ahrens (PWA) Fitness Center at Postels Community Health Park is waiving the $25 annual membership fee to individuals joining the fitness center between now and Monday, January 9, 2023.

From fitness newcomer or veteran – the PWA Fitness Center family is here to support all individuals on their wellness journey. PWA Fitness Center offers a state-of-the-art fitness facility that includes a complete selection of cardio equipment, free weights, weight machines and a variety of group fitness classes.

Members have:

  • 24/7 gym access
  • Access to private Facebook group
  • Over 10 group classes taught by talented instructors
  • Personal training options with customized workouts
  • Month to month billing
  • Access to knowledgeable wellness specialists to help individuals on their fitness journey

Call (641) 236-2999 or email GRMC_Wellnessdepartment@unitypoint.org to become a member or inquire for more information.

Follow the PWA Fitness Center Facebook page for most current updates and information.

