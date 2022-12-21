Join the PWA Fitness Center Family

Membership Special Available Until January 9

(GRINNELL, Iowa – December 21, 2022) The UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Paul W. Ahrens (PWA) Fitness Center at Postels Community Health Park is waiving the $25 annual membership fee to individuals joining the fitness center between now and Monday, January 9, 2023.

From fitness newcomer or veteran – the PWA Fitness Center family is here to support all individuals on their wellness journey. PWA Fitness Center offers a state-of-the-art fitness facility that includes a complete selection of cardio equipment, free weights, weight machines and a variety of group fitness classes.

Members have:

24/7 gym access

Access to private Facebook group

Over 10 group classes taught by talented instructors

Personal training options with customized workouts

Month to month billing

Access to knowledgeable wellness specialists to help individuals on their fitness journey

Call (641) 236-2999 or email GRMC_Wellnessdepartment@unitypoint.org to become a member or inquire for more information.

Follow the PWA Fitness Center Facebook page for most current updates and information.