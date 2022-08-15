Christmas in July at the Hammond Center￼

(Grinnell, IA – August 10, 2022) The 2nd Annual Christmas in July was celebrated at the Hammond Center for Assisted Living by festive tenants and staff wearing their favorite Christmas sweaters, jewelry and of course Santa hats! The event began with the tenants getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Tenant Bob Terlouw play Christmas Carols on the piano with some tenants even singing along.

During a friendly game of holiday feud, it was discovered that several tenants’ families keep the tradition of the Christmas pickle alive! The tenants were all smiles during their photo op with a musical motion-activated Santa. In fact, some were even spotted giving Santa a kiss!

A combination of summer and Christmas was incorporated into the festive decorations and food with whole pineapples decorated with ornaments serving as centerpieces. Tasty treats included Santa hat fruit kabobs, star and tree shaped cucumber sandwiches, watermelon chunks filling 2 of 3 hallowed out watermelon halves that were shaped into a snowman, a Christmas tree shaped veggie tray, sherbet punch and a staple of every Christmas get together—sugar cookies!

Hammond Center Manager/RN Sammi Bryan was the force behind this event as she absolutely LOVES Christmas. “When I first heard about Christmas in July, my immediate thought was we need to do this at the Hammond Center,” said Sammi. “Thanks to great activity directors and culinary staff along with fun tenants, we are always up for a celebration!”

Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenants listen to Bob Terlouw play Christmas carols on the piano.

Tenant Marilyn Cummings poses with a musical motion-activated Santa.

Activity Directors Callie Shaw and Abby Moyer along with Manager/RN Sammi Bryan definitely have Christmas spirit!