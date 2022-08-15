New Obstetrics Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic

(GRINNELL, Iowa – August 10, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) Clinic welcomes new OBGYN provider, Abby Flannagan, DO. She will see patients on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Dr. Flannagan joins Elizabeth Tigges, DO, Zoe Zaret, MD and Josie Rutherford, CNM in the Grinnell OBGYN Clinic practice.

Dr. Flannagan received her undergraduate education at Coe College in Cedar Rapids followed by a graduate degree from Des Moines University. She did a family medicine residency at Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine in Des Moines and most recently completed a surgical OB fellowship at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping to empower women. Delivering new life into the world is one of the most precious gifts and unique times in a parent’s life,” says Dr. Flannagan. “We have healthcare ‘deserts’ in Iowa, where patients don’t have access to OB services, it’s one of the reasons I completed a surgical OB fellowship. I want to fill a critical need in our state and enable mothers to get care they need close to home, while easing the heavy caseload on the birthing centers in the metro areas.”

Dr. Flannagan enjoys spending time with her friends and family, especially her nieces and nephews. She also enjoys sports, reading and traveling. Dr. Flannagan plans to relocate to Grinnell with her fiancé, Heidi, and their two dogs, Nash and Nala.

“I strive to provide honest and transparent conversations with my patients. I find so much joy in medicine, especially women’s health and OB. I can’t wait to share that joy with all my future patients and join the wonderful community of Grinnell,” says Dr. Flannagan.

The UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic offers a wide range of care for girls and women of all ages, including gynecology, reproductive health, obstetrics and more. Call (641) 236-2905 to schedule an appointment with an OBGYN provider. Learn more about our OBGYN services by visiting unitypoint.org/grinnell/womens-health.