Scoop The Loop at Jay’s Deli

Grinnell Area Chamber Ambassadors had a sweet visit today with Jay’s Deli featuring his new Scoop the Loop Ice Cream! What started off as a daydream conversation with another business owner, then led to a great deal on an ice cream cooler (affectionately now named Rita) and training from a former official Blue Bunny scooper – Jay’s Scoop the Loop was officially launched earlier this summer. Featuring twelve flavors of hard serve ice cream, you can get one, two or three scoops to enjoy while you’re downtown. Jay will have rotating seasonal favorites (currently huckleberry and coffee) along with classics like rainbow sherbet and cookie dough. While you can’t order it online through GrinnellToGo.com or Door Dash just yet, Jay does plan to sell all year long!

Jay’s Deli is located at 917 Broad Street, in the back of Saints Rest Coffee House and open Monday – Friday 11am-6pm, Saturday 11am-5pm. Stop by for lunch or dinner and grab a cone! Current Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Cookie Dough, Rainbow Sherbert, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookies and Cream, Peanut Butter Fudge, Praline Pecan, Scooper Hero, Coffee, Huckleberry

