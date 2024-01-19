Chamber Ambassadors Visit She Shed Day Spa

Ambassadors welcomed new member and new business She Shed Day Spa today! Regene Kata and Mandy are bringing a full spa experience to downtown Grinnell. Regene shared more about remodeling the space, they pulled the walls down to brick and rebuilt the interior to give a fresh, clean start.
They offer a variety of services, Regene specializes in RF & Cavitation body contouring. This is a non-invasive procedure that uses red light and radio frequency therapy to help tighten skin, increase collagen products and help your body release fatty deposits. Sessions can last anywhere from an hour to over two, depending on the client’s goals.
Kata & Mandy both have over 10 years experience in massage therapy and offer a variety of services. Massages are 60 minute to 2 hour with additional services including couples massage, hot stones, cupping, prenatal, reflexology, dry brushing and more. They also offer a full menu of esthetician services along with brow and lash procedures. You can find a full line up of their services on their websites: kataerickson.glossgenius.com and www.magicktouchmassage.com or call 641-990-4005 to make an appointment.
Pictured L-R: Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Regene Laurenzo – She Shed Day Spa, Jennifer McAlexander – JM Consulting & Hawkeye Lock & Security, Kata Erickson – She Shed Day Spa, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Monica St. Angelo – Grinnell Area Arts Council, Jess Dawson – REMAX Partners Realty- Grinnell, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza