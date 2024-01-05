Bite Sized Learning Returns with 3 interactive programming sessions

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Bite Sized Learning sessions again in 2024. Bite Sized Learning is an educational series where attendees learn about various topics and techniques applicable to small businesses, community organizations and large businesses. Bite Sized Learning runs from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Drake Community Library; coffee and breakfast are provided. Tickets are structured as a pay what you can model, starting at $10 per session. Sessions are open to anyone interested in attending, regardless of membership status.

The first session will be Thursday, January 25 covering all things social media, from new platforms to what the algorithms are favoring and how to make the most of your social platforms. Guest speaker Chris Snider of Drake University returns to give attendees a full social media run down and you can leave the session ready to revamp your social platforms.

The second session will be held Thursday, March 21 with guest speaker Rebecca Wildeboer, CEO of Eventscaper. Rebecca will be discussing Understanding & Implementing AI. She will walk attendees through her experience using AI to execute elements of her job and end the session with an interactive case study so attendees can try their hand at using AI. Attendees should plan to bring a laptop or tablet to this session if they’re interested in participating in the interactive portion.

The third session will be held on Thursday, May 9 and will cover Recruiting & Retaining Employees in a post COVID time. Guest speaker Melissa Grabiner, Senior Talent Acquisition Leader at Christine Mathews Consulting and LinkedIn badge earner of Top Recruiting Voice, will discuss what companies and organizations of all sizes can be doing to recruit and retain employees.

More information about the sessions, speakers and tickets can be found at

https://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/bite_sized_learning

or call the Chamber Offices, 641-236-6555. Three more Bite Sized Learning sessions will be held in 2024 in July, September and November. More information will follow.