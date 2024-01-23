Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Announces its 2024 Annual Celebration, Opens Business Award Nominations

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the 2024 Annual Celebration will be held on Wednesday, March 6. The event will be hosted at the Grinnell College Golf Course and will feature networking, dinner, guest speaker and awards celebration. This year’s event is sponsored by the Grinnell Mutual and UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

As part of the Chamber’s Annual Celebration, the Awards Presentation will recognize the achievements of our community and business members. Nominations are now open for the following awards:

● Business of the Year

○ This business has demonstrated growth in its employment, production, and/or

operations and has a substantial history of success. It has a positive social and/or economic impact on the Grinnell area. The recipient must have shown outstanding growth, significant achievements in innovation, and superior community involvement through the commitment of time and resources.

● Restaurant/Retailer of the Year

○ This restaurant, bar or retail business demonstrates exemplary customer

service and excellence in its industry. It has a history of success and contributes to the community through the commitment of time and other resources.

● Service Business of the Year

○ This service business, manufacturer or distributor demonstrates excellence in

its industry by creating innovative programs and initiatives, which allow it to excel in customer service and support. It has a history of success and contributes to the community through the commitment of time and other resources.

● GRINNtogether Awards

○ The GRINNtogether Awards honor businesses, organizations or individuals

who build positive collaborations and community in and around Grinnell. These businesses, organizations and individuals have – and are doing – exemplary work to make Grinnell a great place to live, learn, work and play.