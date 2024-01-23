Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Announces its 2024 Annual Celebration, Opens Business Award Nominations

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the 2024 Annual Celebration will be held on Wednesday, March 6. The event will be hosted at the Grinnell College Golf Course and will feature networking, dinner, guest speaker and awards celebration. This year’s event is sponsored by the Grinnell Mutual and UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
As part of the Chamber’s Annual Celebration, the Awards Presentation will recognize the achievements of our community and business members. Nominations are now open for the following awards:
● Business of the Year
○ This business has demonstrated growth in its employment, production, and/or
operations and has a substantial history of success. It has a positive social and/or economic impact on the Grinnell area. The recipient must have shown outstanding growth, significant achievements in innovation, and superior community involvement through the commitment of time and resources.
● Restaurant/Retailer of the Year
○ This restaurant, bar or retail business demonstrates exemplary customer
service and excellence in its industry. It has a history of success and contributes to the community through the commitment of time and other resources.
● Service Business of the Year
○ This service business, manufacturer or distributor demonstrates excellence in
its industry by creating innovative programs and initiatives, which allow it to excel in customer service and support. It has a history of success and contributes to the community through the commitment of time and other resources.
● GRINNtogether Awards
○ The GRINNtogether Awards honor businesses, organizations or individuals
who build positive collaborations and community in and around Grinnell. These businesses, organizations and individuals have – and are doing – exemplary work to make Grinnell a great place to live, learn, work and play.
Recognized individuals strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, and serve as a role model for others in the community. These individuals are no doubt ‘ones to watch’ over the course of the next year!
To submit a nomination, complete a form for each award nomination on the Chamber’s website at
www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/annual_celebration/annual_business_awards_nomination_form/. Self-nominations are accepted. Businesses and organizations must be a Chamber member in good standing to be eligible for Business of the Year, Restaurant/Retailer of the Year, and Services Business of the Year. The GRINNtogether awards are open to any business, organization or individual in the Grinnell community, regardless of membership status. Current members are listed in the Business Directory at www.getintogrinnell.com. All nominations are due by 5 PM Thursday, February 15, 2024.
Tickets for the event are now on sale via the Chamber’s website, by calling 641-236-6555 or stopping by the Chamber office at 833 4th Ave. The cost to attend the dinner and awards celebration is $60 per person for $480 for a table of 8. The cost to attend the awards celebration is $20. More information about the evening’s schedule will be announced in the coming weeks as details continue to be finalized. Announcements will also be posted to the Chamber’s website, Facebook (facebook.com/grinnellchamber), Instagram (instagram.com/grinnelliowa) and other local media outlets.
The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.