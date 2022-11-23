Breakfast with Santa at St. Francis Manor

(Grinnell, IA – November 23, 2022) The St. Francis Manor Foundation invites the public to enjoy “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, December 3rd. All-you-can-eat pancakes (plain, blueberry, and chocolate chip) with butter and maple syrup, sausage links, orange juice, milk and coffee will be served between 9 and 11 AM in the St. Francis Manor Social Center located off St. Francis Drive north of 4th Avenue. All ages are also invited to have their photos taken with Santa.

Freewill donations received for the breakfast will benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Human Needs Fund. “These donations are desperately needed to offset the difference between Title 19 and private pay rates, allowing tenants who have depleted their resources to continue living in their apartments,” explains Ryan Plate, Chair of the St. Francis Manor Foundation.

For more information about this event or St. Francis Manor’s Life Plan Community, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call (641) 236-7592.

