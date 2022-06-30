Ambassadors Launch Jewel Box Quilters Guild Exhibit

Ambassadors had a great visit to the Grinnell College Museum of Art this morning! New director Susan Baley talked about her previous positions with 108 Collective and University of Oklahoma in Tulsa and the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute before settling in Grinnell this past January. Baley also introduced the latest installation – Jewel Box Quilters Guild Exhibition. Featuring 87 different quilts created by 32 area artists. Baley also talked about the unique symbolism of installations like this, “For most of us, quilts signify comfort, and we could all use some comfort after dealing with a global pandemic for two years.”

In addition to the incredible pieces on display, one quilt (pictured behind the ambassadors) is up for this year’s quilt raffle. Tickets are available for purchase through the Quilt Guild at area businesses, the farmers market, and by emailing jbqgnewsletter@gmail.com. Winner will be drawn at the Closing Ceremony on Saturday, August 27.

The installation is currently open and runs through August 27. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11am–5:30pm Saturday, noon–5pm. The public is invited to stop by for Celebration Day on Saturday, July 9 from noon-5pm where guided tours, scavenger hunts, and awards will be announced.

Pictured L-R: Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Hannah Warnell, Iowa Realty, Donna Fisher – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Sarah Smith – Grinnell College, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Jodi Brandenburg – Grinnell College Museum of Art, Susan Baley – Grinnell College Museum of Art, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Cassie Wherry – Pioneer Bookshop, Grinnell College, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Dorothy Spriggs – Carriage House Bed & Breakfast