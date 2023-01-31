Advantage Seamless Gutter Welcomed to Chamber

Ambassadors welcomed new member Advantage Seamless Gutters Iowa to the chamber today! Launched by owner Cory Jay after the 2008 ice storm, Advantage is headquartered in Minnesota but with offices in Adel, they’re able to service the entire state of Iowa. Cody and Keith work with businesses and homeowners to determine what products and services would be the best fit. They offer full install or replacement of gutters, partial updates and fixes, gutter cleaning, gutter guard install and more. They work with some great suppliers and are able to offer 60 different colors and a number of styles to find the best fit for your home or building, no matter the design.
In 2022, they started their venture into exterior Christmas lights. Their commercial grade lights were even wind tested by being installed to a shed on the back of Cody’s truck which was driven to Wisconsin and back. The lights held up in the high winds of the interstate with no problem.
One of their core business principles is giving back to their local communities. They partner with Habitat for Humanity in the metro and do all the gutter install on Habitat homes in the greater Des Moines market along with their other markets. They’re excited to grow their business into the Grinnell market and look for additional ways to give back. If you’re interested in getting a free estimate or learning more, visit their website at advantageseamlessgutters.com or call 888-570-5778.
Pictured L-R: Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Fran Conn, Nathan Beck – Community 1st Credit Union, Charlie Issacs – Theisen’s, Briana Gaunt – C1CU Grinnell, Doug Schafer – Blue n Gold Merchant Services, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Keith Jay & Cody Jay – Advantage Seamless Gutters, Shane Hart – Grinnell College Golf Course, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Nick Darland – HomeRevisions, Jennifer McAlexander – Hawkeye Lock & Security & JM Consulting, Chris Meyer – Servpro of Ottumwa and Grinnell, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber