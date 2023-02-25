Grinnell College Preschool 2023-24 PRESCHOOL ENROLLMENT NOW OPEN!

GRINNELL COLLEGE PRESCHOOL
Encouraging children’s natural curiosity.
The Grinnell College Preschool provides a high-quality preschool program for the College and town and a research lab for Grinnell students and faculty. Preschool staff members use developmentally appropriate practices to create a supportive, nurturing learning environment that meets individual needs and encourages children’s natural curiosity. We invite you to learn more about application, admission, and tuition.
Department Information
Phone
Grinnell College Preschool
1022 Park St
Grinnell, IA 50112
United States