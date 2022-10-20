Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation

Ambassadors visited the Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation this morning to learn more about the organization and their work to support teachers and students in our district. Originally chartered in 2006 as the Grinnell Newburg Education Excellence, they were renamed to Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation in 2018 and have funded projects like the grand piano in the GHS auditorium and offering mini grants for innovative projects in the schools, classroom libraries and security cameras for district buildings.

In March of 2020, they were able to start a fund to purchase wifi hotspots for students to learn remotely. They currently own 60 hotspots that have been disbursed to students in the school to get internet access outside of school. The fund is now the STRIPES fund (Supporting Technology, Resources, Innovation and Participation for Every Student) which most recently helped fund an after school homework program that offered transportation to students.

GNSF also offers a Teacher Reimbursement program of $50/semester for classroom supplies, a New Educator Grant of $200 to help new teachers get classrooms set up, and a National Board Certification Program that works with teachers to get them certified. The student led initiatives include a tutoring project with LINK, scientific calculator check out program with the library and more.

If you’re interested in supporting the work they do financially or by joining the board, visit their website at grinnellsf.org to learn more.

Pictured L-R: Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Erin Bustin – Studio E Grinnell, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Charlie Issacs – Theisen’s, Fran Conn, Lauren Gant – GNSF Board Member, Ashley Grundler – GNSF Board member, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Liz Hansen – GSNF Executive Director, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Shane Hart – Grinnell College Golf Course, Roger Henderson – GNSF Board Member, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Cindy Pollock – American Family Insurance, Wiralba Pichardo – CLS Student Worker, Sarah Smith – Grinnell College, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College Community Connections, Amy Blanchard – GPCF, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services