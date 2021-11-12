Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is at The Edge Hair Studio

Ambassadors visited The Edge Hair Studio’s new space and met their new team members today! Owner Laura explained the transition to the new space as a result of derecho damage to their previous space. Laura and long time stylist Markie moved into the new space at 804 Commercial Street last year and have continued to grow both as staff and offerings. This summer, they welcomed Hillary and Gabi as new stylist and with them, blonde coloring expertise, extension certification and coming soon, eyelash services! The Edge carry some great product lines including O&M (including a refill station to help limit waste!), Morraccan Oil, Paul Mitchell Tea Tree line, Mirabella makeup and skincare products, Goldwell Hair Color, hair tools and more! They offer consultations for makeup, extensions, bridal makeup and more. Markie, Hillary and Gabi are all accepting new clients but appointments are filling up for the holidays! Call them at 641-236-4176 to schedule your appointment or consultation!