Studio E Grinnell to host public Open House in celebration of its grand opening.

Studio E Grinnell opens a new community music school in downtown Grinnell, offering music lessons for students of all ages and stages, in a variety of instruments and styles.

WHEN: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 1-4pm

WHERE: Studio E Grinnell, 819 Broad Street

For more information:

Erin Bustin, owner and director

Studio E Grinnell

641.888.0850

studioegrinnell@gmail.com

Please join the teachers, students, and families of Studio E Grinnell in celebration of our grand opening, Saturday, November 6, from 1-4pm! This open house event features performances by Studio E Grinnell teachers and students, raffle prizes and special promotions, refreshments, and a Music Together® demonstration class.

All are welcome! To help ensure community safety, masks will be required indoors for all guests. We will be monitoring the traffic in our space; please be patient if you are asked to wait a few minutes outside before entering.

Studio E is a music school in Grinnell, Iowa, offering private and group music lessons, for all ages and stages. Owner and director Erin Bustin teaches singing, music theory, and the nationally renowned early childhood music and movement program, Music Together®. Our new studio occupies the bright and spacious main floor of a beautiful historic building in the heart of Grinnell’s downtown business district. With this expansion, Studio E now offers lessons in a variety of other instruments, too, taught by professional regional musicians. In addition to singing, Studio E now offers lessons in piano, guitar, violin, viola, banjo, and mandolin.

Event Schedule

1:00 doors open

1:15 opening remarks and featured performance by Studio E Grinnell owner Erin Bustin (soprano) and associate teacher Juli Bey (piano).

1:45, 2:15, 2:45 – teacher & student performances

3:15 Music Together® demonstration class – for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers (~20 minutes)

3:45 student performances

4:00 door prizes and raffle draw