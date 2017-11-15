Breakfast with Santa at St. Francis Manor

(Grinnell, IA – November 13, 2017) St. Francis Manor and Seeland Park are inviting the public to enjoy “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, December 2nd. All-you-can-eat pancakes (plain, blueberry, and chocolate chip) with butter and maple syrup, sausage links, orange juice, milk and coffee will be served between 8 and 10 AM in the St. Francis Manor Social Center located off St. Francis Drive north of 4th Avenue. All ages are also invited to have their pictures taken with Santa at the breakfast. Attendees may take their own pictures or receive photos taken by St. Francis Manor via email after the event.

Free-will donations received for the breakfast will benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Building Campaign. The Hammond Center, which is projected to open in the fall of 2018, will complete the continuum of care offered by the St. Francis Manor and Seeland Park campus and will add 20 more much-needed assisted living apartments to the Grinnell community.

For more information about this event or the Hammond Center for Assisted Living project, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call (641) 236-7592.