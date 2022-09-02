UnityPoint Health Named to ‘Best Employers’ List for Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin

West Des Moines, Iowa (August 29, 2022) – UnityPoint Health® continues to be recognized as one of the best places to work across all employers.

West Des Moines, Iowa based UnityPoint Health has been named to the 2022 Forbes “America’s Best Employers By State” list in all three states of its footprint – Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. The fourth annual Forbes list, compiled in partnership with market research company Statista, anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees to come up with the state-by-state rankings.



Fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, remote work benefits and diversity initiatives were amongst the criteria used for this year’s Forbes’ rankings. Less than 275 hospitals and health systems nationwide were named to this year’s list.

This is the second workplace recognition UnityPoint Health has received this year. In April, Becker’s Hospital Review included UnityPoint Health on their 2022 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.” The list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.

“I’m extremely proud of all of our team members,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “Being named a top employer in all of our states is a testament to our brand promise of showing each other, our patients and our communities just how much they matter to this world.”

UnityPoint Health has worked diligently over the last two years to invest in team members in three key areas:

Team Member Empowerment – In 2021, we raised minimum pay to $15 per hour and provided all team members with COVID appreciation bonuses. We also updated our onboarding and orientation process to enhance team members’ first impression experience to build culture and drive retention.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) – In 2022, we hired a chief diversity officer, who leads our system and regional DEI efforts to focus on ensuring all team members feel like they belong at UnityPoint Health. We have established various focus and employee resource groups where team members can share backgrounds, experiences and discuss strategies to make UnityPoint Health a more inclusive work environment. We also provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ team members to do their best work.

Leadership Effectiveness – UnityPoint Health offers resources around teambuilding, engagement and retention to help leaders and team members continue to grow in their careers at UnityPoint Health. We also support team members through performance management, merit increases, You Matter Day and offer recognition opportunities like Honoring YOU, where leaders and team members can commend colleagues for accomplishments, big and small.

For individuals interested in joining our team, search the career page on our website: unitypoint.org/joinourteam.

