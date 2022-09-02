Local Postmaster Letter to the Editor​

I recently attended a gathering in St. Louis, MO, sponsored by the United Postmasters and Managers of America. I was honored to represent Grinnell as one of more than 1200 other local postal leaders gathered from all around the nation.

​One of the highlights of the conference was a keynote by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. He addressed the ongoing implementation of the Postal Service’s bold and innovative 10-year plan, Delivering for America. The plan lays out a clear vision for improved service and is now being implemented in communities across the country.​

The goal of the plan is to invest in our people, modernize our network, provide service excellence, and create financial sustainability. ​

I’m here to serve and I am honored to be a continued, vital part of this community. ​

To read how the Postal Service is changing, I encourage you to read the full plan at USPS.COM/DeliveringForAmerica.​

​

Thank you,

Barbara Hembree

Postmaster