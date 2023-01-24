UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Receives Hepatitis B Birth Dose Honor Roll

(GRINNELL, IA – January 24, 2023) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) was named to the Hepatitis B Birth Dose Honor Roll by the Immunization Action Coalition for achieving a coverage rate of 97 percent of all newborns born from July 2021 through June 2022.

The birth dose of Hepatitis B vaccine is critical to safeguarding infants from the Hepatitis B virus infection which can lead to chronic liver disease. The Honor Roll recognizes hospitals for their noteworthy dedication to patient safety by establishing and implementing written policies, procedures and protocols to administer the first dose of Hepatitis B vaccine to newborns prior to hospital discharge.

“Vaccines are vital for keeping your baby healthy,” says Sheryl Baarda, RNC, obstetrics nurse manager at GRMC. “Our team provides vaccine education and administers vaccines on site to ensure your baby has the best care possible before leaving our facility.”

To learn more about maternity services at GRMC visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/maternity.