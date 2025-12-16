Students Building Community, One Partnership at a Time

Service Leadership Work-Study participants discuss the relationships, lessons, and insights that shape their connection to Grinnell.
These student leaders offer meaningful perspectives on community engagement, bringing their lived experience, their academic interests, and their identities to the work of strengthening community through service, leadership, and collaboration.
This commitment is rooted in the mission of Civic Education and Innovation, a team within Grinnell’s Center for Careers, Life, and Service that provides hands-on, community-centered learning experiences. “At Grinnell, we are committed to providing students with opportunities to explore meaningful ways to positively impact their communities—personally, professionally, and civically,” said Ryan Solomon, director of civic education and innovation. “We help students reflect on their civic roles and understand how their unique contributions fit within broader systemic change.”
These themes were the focus of a November 4 panel discussion in the Katherine Howell Weingart ’61 Civic Innovation Pavilion, a new space designed for civic entrepreneurship, dialogue, and community engagement. There, five Service Leadership students shared their motivations, reflections, and hopes for the future—and offered a compelling portrait of what civic learning looks like at Grinnell today.
Learning Beyond the “Campus Bubble”
Every student described the moment when community engagement opened up an entirely new understanding of Grinnell—and of rural Iowa more broadly.
For Sheilla Muligande ’27, who works with the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, community engagement quickly challenged her expectations.
“When I first thought about Iowa, I assumed farming was the main story. But downtown businesses showed me just how much creativity and passion also shape this community. It really broadened my understanding of what life in rural Iowa can look like.”
Working in the community offered lessons that couldn’t be found in textbooks.
“Being in the community gives you knowledge the College can’t possibly offer you,” said Maya Flynn ’26, a leader in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. “It’s easy to stay on the few blocks that make up campus. Service work reminds me the world exists outside of the College.”
For some, engagement in Grinnell also became a window into the country as a whole.
“Being here in Grinnell is my first time in the U.S., and it’s a cool sneak peek into what’s happening in Iowa and the rest of the country,” said Thai Theodoro ’27. “Learning about Grinnell is learning about a big representation of what’s going on around us too.”
Students also gained unexpected insights into the diversity within the community. Flynn recalled being surprised by the range of languages spoken by tax clients. “We had families who spoke only Chinese. Helping them with their taxes was a really interesting experience.”
Building Relationships That Last
Beyond skills and insights, the emotional impact of the work is what students talked about most.
Flynn, along with other community volunteers, has helped prepare hundreds of tax returns, described the profound human connection that develops through something as simple as filling out forms. “Tax forms give you a glimpse into people’s lives. I get to listen to people as I’m helping them, and hearing their personal stories is one of my favorite parts of this program.”
Theodoro found a sense of home through her intergenerational work at the Mayflower Community. “I have a deep passion for my grandma, so the Mayflower feels natural to me. I talk to residents as if they’re my grandma too.”
And Rachel Rudacille ’26, whose work centers on food security, has supported several key initiatives—including collaborating with library personnel to establish the food cupboard at Drake Community Library, partnering with the Food Recovery Network, and contributing to the community fridge project. Rudacille spoke about the importance of being recognized as a genuine collaborator—not just a visitor from campus. Over time, these relationships have shown them how interconnected local organizations are and what it truly means to contribute to the wellbeing of a community you call home, even if only for four years.
Together, these connections affirm something central to the program: community engagement is not an add-on to the Grinnell experience, but a relationship built through trust, consistency, and shared purpose.
Shaping Futures Through Civic Engagement
Many of the panelists shared how their service work is shaping their post-Grinnell goals—often in ways they didn’t expect.
Rudacille’s four years working in food security helped them understand systems-level issues and strengthened their interest in public service.
“Seeing how organizations connect has shaped how I think about the work I want to do. This program cemented public service as a long-term path for me,” they say.
For Olivia Lee ’28, who quickly embedded herself in local volunteer work— including election administration, community meals, and economic development. She now serves with the Poweshiek Economic Development Collaborative through the SLWS program, the similarities to her previous work in Chicago have influenced her career direction. “I’ve realized issues in rural Iowa aren’t that different from urban areas. I want to go into policy and highlight rural populations that are often excluded from solutions.”
Theodoro’s experiences helped her embrace conflict, understand community dynamics, and eventually earn a spot in the prestigious New York Times Corps, where she continues her passion for journalism and storytelling.
Flynn hopes to continue VITA service work wherever she lives after graduation, noting that tax assistance programs exist nationwide.
And Muligande, who gained professional and communication experience through her Chamber of Commerce SLWS postion, now carries a deeper appreciation for the complexity of rural communities—an insight she will take into her future roles.
Celebrating Student–Community Partnerships
Together, these students demonstrate what is possible when curiosity, compassion, and civic responsibility come together. Their contributions ripple across organizations, neighborhoods, and individual lives—building a stronger, more connected Grinnell.
“The collaboration with Rachel and the Service Leadership students has strengthened our food pantry in ways we couldn’t have done alone. They show up as true partners—curious, dependable, and committed to long-term solutions. Their presence at the library has helped weave tighter connections across Grinnell,” Karen Neal, Director, Drake Community Library.
Their stories reinforce Grinnell College’s mission to pair strong academics with real-world learning, civic responsibility, and social justice. Through programs like Service Leadership Work-Study and the work of Civic Education and Innovation, Grinnell continues to cultivate leaders who understand that meaningful change happens not only through learning—but through listening, participating, and showing up.