Students Building Community, One Partnership at a Time

These student leaders offer meaningful perspectives on community engagement, bringing their lived experience, their academic interests, and their identities to the work of strengthening community through service, leadership, and collaboration.

This commitment is rooted in the mission of Civic Education and Innovation, a team within Grinnell’s Center for Careers, Life, and Service that provides hands-on, community-centered learning experiences. “At Grinnell, we are committed to providing students with opportunities to explore meaningful ways to positively impact their communities—personally, professionally, and civically,” said Ryan Solomon, director of civic education and innovation. “We help students reflect on their civic roles and understand how their unique contributions fit within broader systemic change.”

These themes were the focus of a November 4 panel discussion in the Katherine Howell Weingart ’61 Civic Innovation Pavilion, a new space designed for civic entrepreneurship, dialogue, and community engagement. There, five Service Leadership students shared their motivations, reflections, and hopes for the future—and offered a compelling portrait of what civic learning looks like at Grinnell today.

Thai Theodoro ’27 and Karla at a Valentine’s Day event at the Mayflower. Learning Beyond the “Campus Bubble”

Every student described the moment when community engagement opened up an entirely new understanding of Grinnell—and of rural Iowa more broadly. For Sheilla Muligande ’27, who works with the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, community engagement quickly challenged her expectations. “When I first thought about Iowa, I assumed farming was the main story. But downtown businesses showed me just how much creativity and passion also shape this community. It really broadened my understanding of what life in rural Iowa can look like.” Working in the community offered lessons that couldn’t be found in textbooks. “Being in the community gives you knowledge the College can’t possibly offer you,” said Maya Flynn ’26, a leader in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. “It’s easy to stay on the few blocks that make up campus. Service work reminds me the world exists outside of the College.” For some, engagement in Grinnell also became a window into the country as a whole. “Being here in Grinnell is my first time in the U.S., and it’s a cool sneak peek into what’s happening in Iowa and the rest of the country,” said Thai Theodoro ’27. “Learning about Grinnell is learning about a big representation of what’s going on around us too.” Students also gained unexpected insights into the diversity within the community. Flynn recalled being surprised by the range of languages spoken by tax clients. “We had families who spoke only Chinese. Helping them with their taxes was a really interesting experience.”