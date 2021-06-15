City crews were out bright and early this morning helping us set up our newest addition – Streateries! Based on community feedback, we’re excited to bring this outdoor dining option to downtown Grinnell, starting with Grinnell Craft Brewhouse. Please be patient with the Brewhouse team as they will start will limited outdoor seating and adjust as staff get more comfortable. These outdoor dining options will soon be added to Prairie Canary and Hometown Heroes, so stay tuned! While things are getting back to “normal” we anticipate our restaurants will take a minimum of 6 months to be at pre-pandemic levels and this new dining option will help them achieve that! If you’re planning on utilizing these dining locations, we ask that you park in the public parking spaces, if possible (highlighted in yellow on the second image) and walk a short distance to the restaurants to help minimize parking congestion. Tag us in your photos as you dine outdoors! Special thanks to the City of Grinnell for helping us pilot and fund part of this project and the city crews for putting up the barricades!

Information by Rachael Kinnick of the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce and cloned from the Chamber Facebook.com/GrinnellChamber page.