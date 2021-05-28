Grinnell-Newburg CSD Weekly Update: May 28, 2021

Weekly Update: May 28, 2021

Dear Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends:

As we begin to wrap up one of the most challenging years in the history of education, I want to take a moment to thank all of our staff, families, and community members for your dedication, hard work, creativity, innovation, out of the box thinking, and tireless efforts to ensure that our students’ needs are being met. It has not been all roses this year, but going through a difficult year, I feel very fortunate to have to take on these challenges with some of the most inspiring staff members and families. Thank you to all!

This weekend we will celebrate our seniors as they graduate from the Grinnell-Newburg School District. Here are some details about the upcoming weekend.

Scholarship awards night 7:00 PM at GHS auditorium. The event will also be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/xmqFY331TgU Seats are limited and masks are optional.

Sunday Graduation 2:00 PM at GHS Gym: Senior speakers will meet at 12:30 to practice their speeches Doors will open to parents at 1:00 PM Seniors are expected to be in the cafeteria/east entrance of the building at 1:15 to be lined up All parent requests for tickets to Commencement have been satisfied and seniors received these on Thursday, May 27th during Commencement practice Face coverings for students & families will be optional depending on your comfort level The event will also be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/F9bJnGE3AUc



It has been an exciting athletic season for our Grinnell Tigers! So many accomplishments to celebrate this Spring Season! Girls softball and Boys baseball is now underway and both teams are undefeated! I hope that you can come on out to cheer on our Tigers!

Girls Tennis- Lauren Bolte & Carra Fenske qualified for the state tennis tournament in doubles- June 2nd & 3rd

Boys Tennis- The team of AJ Wilkins, Calvin Jaworski, Alex Smith, Cole Johnson & Ben Kelne beat Shenandoah 5-0 which qualified them for the State Team Tennis Tournament. They lost to #2 Pella 0-5- Wilkins and Jaworski qualified for the #4 seed in doubles at the state tennis tournament on 5/28

Boys Soccer- Boys won first-round 4-2 over Hudson and hosted Newton on 5/24 won 2-0, Final regional Game held 5/26 and fell to Marion 5-1.

Girls Soccer- Ended regular season with a 5-1 win over Oskaloosa. They lost a close match against Williamsburg 1-0 in regional play to end their season.

Girls Track- State Results

3000- Mary Jacobson- 12:01.85, 23rd place

Shot Put- Hannah Kling- 33-00.50 23rd place

4×100 (Daria Kline, Gretta Dodd, Libby Walton, Ella Grife): 50.70 (Season Best), 12th

Kayla Sieck: 800, 2:25.31 (PR), 18th

1500, 5:18.26, 21st

Boys Golf-The Grinnell boy’s golf season came to a close at district play at Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa. The Tigers came up one shot shy of earning a spot in the 3A state tournament next week, placing 4th with a score of 345. Individually, Nathaniel Zug led the Tigers with his round of 77 (his lowest 18 hole round of the year), missing out on individually qualifying by a single shot as well. Cole McGriff placed 2nd on the team with his round of 80. Ty and Cade German rounded out the scoring for the Tigers shooting 95 and 93 respectively.

Girls Golf- The season came to an end Monday after not qualifying at the regional meet. Showed some great improvements over the season.

National Board Pictures at Breakfast: On May 19, 2021, we celebrated our National Board Certified Teachers in the district at a breakfast hosted at West Side. This year we added five new staff members to this group! Congratulations to our newly awarded teachers with this certification: Stacey Harms, Gina Beck, Jessica Kite, Amy Skouson, and Holly Kuesel who join our previous certified staff: Todd Crites, Malissa Juni, April Gosselink-Lemke, Chellie Wilkins, and Heidi Durbin.

FREE Summer Meals information: Yes our tireless cooks will be serving up meals for our children who are ages 1-18 who would like to participate. Below is the information for families on how to access these meals over the summer. We have two options!

Davis:

Dates: June 7th to August 6th (Monday through Friday)

Breakfast: 7:30 am to 8:15 am

Lunch: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm

**Option to take to-go or eat in the cafeteria**

OR

Pick-up at the High School (weekly sign-up required)

A Google sign-up form will be sent out. If a child is eating from the Davis location they can’t pick up meals at the high school for that same day.

** Pick-up days are Mondays and Wednesdays. Mondays will get (two breakfast meals and two lunch meals). Wednesdays will get (three breakfast meals and three lunch meals).

Dates: Wednesday, June 9th to Wednesday, July 28th

Pick up time: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Summer School Enrichment Sign Up is Here:

Summer School Enrichment Catalog

Take a look at some of the opportunities for all students this summer at various locations throughout the district! Sign Up Here! The programs are free to all Grinnell-Newburg Students.

Board Priority Feedback:

This week I disseminated four google documents to our staff to review a brainstorm list of priorities for the district. These priorities will be discussed at the upcoming Board Workshop on June 2, 2021, in the GHS library. The meeting will occur in the public for anyone wishing to watch the session. It will be a work session for the board, therefore there will not be public comment or interaction during this meeting. At the end of the meeting, the public will have time to write out questions for the board to consider. We will have an IASB facilitator who will be running this session. Please email me at janet.stutz@grinnell-k12.org if you have any questions regarding this work session.

Last day of school schedule for students: Our students’ last day of school is on June 4, 2021. There will be an early dismissal on this day. The times for dismissal will be:

Elementary 12:00

Middle School 12:15

High School 12:15 (busses will be available at this time for students who need to ride the bus)

Vaccine Clinic Sign Up: Last day to sign up for clinic:

Our recent survey resulted in 158 interested in receiving the vaccine for students ages 12 and up! Here is the sign-up information to confirm your interest.

We have partnered with the Iowa Department of Public Health and HyVee to host a vaccine clinic for students ages 12 and up. It will be held at Grinnell High School on June 3, 2021.

Please note this clinic will be held at Grinnell High School even though the form lists HYVEE in the link.

The link will automatically sign you up for the event. Here are the details:

Grinnell High School Gymnasium, June 3 rd from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm 75 shots per hour. This will close on May 26th.

https://www.hy-vee.com/my- pharmacy/covid-vaccine- consent?event=0617e006-bf8d- 4799-89ca-1a924e4675d6

Please feel free to ask me any questions, or contact the Grinnell Hy-Vee for further information. The Iowa Local Iowa Department of Health may also be contacted for further information.

Virtual BackPack

Take a look! Here are some highlights! Poetry, Theater, camps, voice lessons, art opportunities and so much more for your students to do this summer! Looks like a lot of fun awaits!

Check out these two opportunities below on the Virtual Backpack for more information!

The Grinnell Education Partnership is now accepting applications for five full-time, one-year VISTA Task Force Coordinator positions beginning on August 2, 2021, through August 2022. GEP Applications are being accepted now through Tuesday, June 8 VISTA Task Force Coordinator Positions

Humanities Partnership Positions

The Grinnell Humanities Partnership builds bridges between people of diverse groups & backgrounds by bringing Smithsonian exhibitions to rural Iowa. Now accepting applications for a full-time, 12 month AmeriCorps VISTA position to begin August 3, 2021.

Middle School Students 5th grade students had an opportunity to explore birds and lake life this past week!

Seniors say goodbye to students and staff during their final walk-through!

Watch for knocked your socks off features next week! Please continue to share those stories and send them to janet.stutz@grinnell-k12.org

Have an awesome three-day weekend!

Janet