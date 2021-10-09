Seeland Park Announces Its 2021 Tour of Homes – Sunday, October 10

(Grinnell, IA – September 27, 2021) Seeland Park, an active 55+ Life Plan Community located on the east side of Grinnell, invites the public to its Tour of Homes on Sunday, October 10, from 1:30 to 4:00 PM. Seeland Park currently has six residences listed for sale as well as five lots available for anyone interested in building their perfect retirement home! This Phase VI building development between Maple Street and Second Avenue will eventually include 13 single family homes (basement optional) with 2 or 3-car garages. A large duplex with 1 or 2-car garages is also an option for this development.

Those who attend the Tour of Homes will see a variety of floor plans and home sizes, including three large duplexes, four small duplexes and two apartments in the 8-plex and one apartment with garage in the 10-plex. The six open homes currently listed for sale include three 1,250 sq ft duplexes with two bedrooms and three 772 sq ft apartments with large walk-in closets and one garage. One of the duplexes has two bathing units. In addition, the following Seeland Park residents will open their homes for tours: Ed & Cathy Dudak at 1900 4th Avenue, Betty Harris at 1908 4thAvenue; June Watkins at 728 Pine Valley Drive; and Darlene Goodrich at 815 Turnberry Drive. Face masks must be worn while touring inside these homes.

Seeland Park is part of a 31-acre Life Plan Community which provides its residents the ability to age in place by offering independent living, home health care, rehabilitative services, skilled nursing, assisted living and long-term nursing care. The community’s Hammond Center for Assisted Living also includes over 9,000 sq. ft. of amenities in the lower level, with a walking track, exercise equipment, game room for playing pool and movie theater for use by all campus residents.

The Seeland Park independent living community provides its residents with maintenance-free living in 145 ground-level homes and offers a variety of activities, events and fitness classes to engage campus residents physically, mentally and socially. For more information on Seeland Park, please visit www.seelandpark.com. It’s Your Life: Plan it. Live it. Love it!